Kimmy K Shocks With Head-To-Toe Leather Outfit

Kim Kardashian has yet again one-upped her own shock value.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned heads while checking into New York’s Ritz-Carlton ahead of Monday night’s Met Gala, arriving at the venue fully clad in leather; a look reminiscent of a certain individual from Pulp Fiction.

Fans have speculated that donning the ‘unique’ outfit might be indicative of Kim getting back together with Kanye, who has built a reputation for promoting counter-cultural high fashion in the same vein as Kim’s Balenciaga attire.

What any of it really means is anyone's guess, but it's safe to assume this won't be the last we hear of Kimmy K before the end of New York Fashion Week.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: