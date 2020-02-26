Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Get Into An Explosive Fight In New KUWTK Season 18 Promo

If there's one thing that's certain with a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians season, it's to get ready for A LOT of drama.

The first look of season 18 on E! shows tensions between Kim & Kourtney reaching breaking point & getting into a PHYSICAL FIGHT!

We saw tension skyrocket between Kourtney, Kim & Khloe in season 17 and it hasn't slowed down.

The start of the trailer shows them bickering, with Khloe asking Kourtney, "why do you have to have an attitude?"

Not only that, but we also see Kim drop the bombshell to Khloe that her ex & baby daddy, Tristan Thompson will be joining them for dinner. UH OH

Watch the explosive trailer here:

The season is set to commence on Friday, March 27. Grab the popcorn, it's gonna be good!

