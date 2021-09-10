Kim Kardashian West Gets Absolutely Roasted By 8yo Daughter

Ouch.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; nothing stings more than being roasted by a family member.

Kim Kardashian has discovered what it’s like to be on the receiving end of a total zinger, provided by her and Kanye’s daughter, North West.

The eight-year-old called out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star while she was filming a product video for Instagram, asking her mum why she was putting on a different voice.

“For my videos? I don’t talk different, I am the same human being. Guys, do you think I talk different when I talk about contour? How do I talk?” asked the clearly perturbed Kim.

Apparently thinking the question was directed at her, North put on a nasally, high-pitched voice to mock Kim for how she sounds when she’s in-front of the camera.

Ouch.

