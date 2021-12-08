Kim Kardashian Receives Fashion Icon Award At The People's Choice Awards

The People's Choice Awards has wrapped up for 2021, but not without some star winners! One being Kim Kardashian, who won the People's Choice Fashion Icon Award!

Kim accepted the award from last year's winner, actor Tracee Ellis Ross, wearing a black bodysuit, gloves and sunglasses.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a statement, "For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry."

She continued, "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honour Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon award."

During her acceptance speech, Kim praised estranged husband, Kanye West.

"To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so may people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled," she said

The 41-year-old owns billion-dollar brands KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and shapewear line, Skims.

Congrats, Kim!

