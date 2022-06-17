Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have Been Spotted In Cairns!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been spotted living like locals in Far North Queensland!

The couple have been spotted at Cairns café, Botanica Café Bar Kitchen in Edge Hill, where they have delicious menu items like a Potato Hash, Chilli Scramble and Falafel Burger.

The manager of the café has said Kim and Pete's security made staff put their phones on the counter for the duration of their sitting and requested their CCTV footage.

Despite the strict security protocol, the couple were said to be very chilled, super cool and respectful.

Davidson has temporarily moved Down Under to film his new film, Wizards! in FNQ. The movie will also star Orlando BloomFranz Rogowski and Naomi Scott.

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

We'll keep you updated on any future sightings!

Amber Lowther

17 June 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

