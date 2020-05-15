Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reveal What Their Lives Are Like In Self-Quarantine

It's reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making the most of the time they're spending together in quarantine!

They have been spending lots of time with their kids and are getting along great - that's the way!

An insider reveals they are trying to keep a balance between work, home-schooling and play-time.

Kanye has been enjoying the downtime, playing with his kids and watching movies while enjoying Kim's cooking. Service at it's finest, if you ask me!

The couple remain grateful and are taking advantage of their time together.

They are just happy to be safe and healthy during the pandemic.

