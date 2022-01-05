Kim Kardashian Is NOT Happy About Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus's Friendship

After just three months of dating, it seems Kim Kardashian is already a little possessive of her new beau, Pete Davidson.

Fans noticed the billionaire socialite unfollowed Miley Cyrus after she took a dig at the budding relationship and had an especially raunchy New Year’s Eve celebration with Davidson.

In early December, Cyrus and Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show together, where the Wrecking Ball singer sang ‘It should have been me’; an apparent jab at the relationship between the 28-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old fashion mogul.

Hear how Kim Kardashian #roasted her entire family (and Kanye West) during her appearance on Saturday Night Live:

According to Page Six, the duo were spotted heading back to Davidson’s Staten Island apartment after the show wrapped.

Tensions seem to have escalated over New Year’s Eve; while Kim Kardashian was taking care of her kids in Los Angeles, Davidson and Cyrus were partying it up in Miami, hosting a celebration for the ages (with a series of Instagram pics, to boot).

Could there be trouble in paradise? Only time will tell.

