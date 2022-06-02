Kim Kardashian Has Launched A Skincare Brand After Shutting Down KKW!

Kim Kardashian has announced she will launch a skincare brand later this month!

The brand, named SKKN BY KIM, will include nine products, with Kim announcing the launch on her Instagram saying, "I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.

"You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!"

The line will include a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops and night oil.

The SKKN BY KIM Instagram also posted a video of Kim talking about her inspiration behind creating the brand.

Back in July 2021, Kim announced she would be shutting down her makeup line, KKW BEAUTY, at the time saying the brand will "come back to you under an entirely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged under a sustainable new look."

SKKN BY KIM will launch on June 21 on SKKNBYKIM.COM. We can't wait!

