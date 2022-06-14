Kim Kardashian Cops Backlash Over Damage To Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Marilyn Monroe fans are criticising reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear one of Monroe’s most famous gowns to New York's most coveted celebrity event - the Met Gala after it was recently revealed that the gown was damaged.

Prior to Kardashian donning the multi-million-dollar gown to the famous event, designer Bob Mackie publicly expressed to Entertainment Weekly that loaning Kardashian the gown was a “big mistake”.

“[Marilyn Monroe] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” - Bob Mackie

Pop Crave recently shared a before and after shot of the gown on their Twitter account which shows a number of gems missing from the gown along with what looks like tearing.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum, where the gown is displayed in a temperature controlled environment, said the team took special precautions to ensure no damage was done to the dress on the night of the MET Gala.

“This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment,” Ripley’s said in a statement.

“From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward — and added to — its history.” - Ripley's Believe It Or Not!

While the photos seem to speak for themselves, the museum maintain that no damage was done to the gown.

