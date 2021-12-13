Kim Cattrall Throws Subtle Shade At 'And Just Like That'

While it’s not as bombastic a dig as we were hoping to see, Kim Cattrall has finally thrown some shade at the Sex and the City reboot series!

In perhaps the most non-violent route Cattrall could have taken, the 65-year-old was spotted ‘liking’ Tweets that took aim at her character’s absence from HBO’s And Just Like That.

Catch the tweets Cattrall liked:

Cattrall’s Samantha was noticeably absent from the reboot series, following a dispute between her and the show’s lead actor/producer Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a surprise twist, the show decided to address Samantha's disapperance by saying she had moved to London, rather than just outright killing her off (a move they decided to use for another of the show's characters)... Does this mean Samantha could return?

Only time will tell!

