Kilburn Woman Has Car Stolen In Frightening Carjacking

A woman was involved in a terrifying carjacking on Thursday morning at Kilburn.

As she was sitting in her white commodore on Brunswick St around 5am, she was assaulted by a caucasian man wearing dark attire.

He smashed the front passenger window and yanked her from her vehicle, before he drove off in a hurry.

Police say the suspect is at large following the incident, which is being treated as serious.

The white, 2002 model was seen driving west on Brunswick St, approaching Churchill Rd.

The victim was uninjured, yet is being treated for shock.

Police ask anyone who has information or discovers the white 2002 Holden Commodore with SA registration S839CDX to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Officers request locals to keep a look out for a smashed in front passenger, and the caucasian suspect as the driver.

It comes after a similar incident on Tuesday night, where two teens in the northwest suburbs carjacked a man.

The victim was held at knifepoint before his car was stolen, the teenagers then led police on a wild pursuit stretching 40km of Adelaide.

