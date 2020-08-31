Kieran Culkin Didn't Know That His Brother Was The Main Character in Home Alone

Kieran Culkin, brother of Macaulay Culkin, didn't know he was the main character in Home Alone films, even though he was a part of the film!

The first time Kieran Culkin sat down to watch the 1990 film, Home Alone, he was surprised at the plot, despite being part of the film.

Culkin played the role of Kevin McAllister's bed-wetting cousin Fuller in the film, alongside his brother Macaulay Culkin, who played the lead role of Kevin McAllister; but at the time of filming, he was unaware that Macaulay's character was the main character of the film.

He opened up on The Late Late Show with James Corden and admitted "There's a part in the movie where there's a kid who gets his head counted incorrectly and he goes. 'Bye, bring me back something French!' I thought the movie was about that kid."

After he sat down and watched the film, Macaulay's part made sense after the number of hours his brother had worked on the film.

"I remember seeing it in the theater at the premiere and I was dying laughing and I was like, ‘Oh, that makes sense ’cause Mac was on set all the time.’”

He was only eight years old at the time, working on one of the biggest films of the '90s, so we can forgive him for not fully grasping the details of the film.

Here are a few more things you might not know about the iconic film:





Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.