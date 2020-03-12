Kickstart Your Kids Footy Fun At Katandra Kats FC

Katandra Kats Football Netball Club located at Recruitment Drive, is welcoming your kids aged 10-14 to register and kickstart or continue their footy journey!

With a focus on creating a fun environment, Katandra Kats offers first-class coaching in a family-orientated club.

The Kats have a proud history, with GWS Giants player Lachie Ash and Carlton FC Coach David Teague all starting at Katandra.

And with Katandra’s brand new Rec Facility just a short drive out of Shepparton, there’s plenty of reasons to make the Kats your new home club!

Sign up now with no registration fees, and get a player start-up pack including a pair of shorts, socks and a $20 sports voucher!

Plus, the nominated parent/guardian will receive a free social membership. How good is that?!?!

Message the Katandra Kats Football Netball Club Facebook page to get more info and sign up today.