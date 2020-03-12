Kickstart Your Kids Footy Fun At Katandra Kats FC

Where fitness meets fun

Article heading image for Kickstart Your Kids Footy Fun At Katandra Kats FC

Katandra Kats Football Netball Club located at Recruitment Drive, is welcoming your kids aged 10-14 to register and kickstart or continue their footy journey! 

With a focus on creating a fun environment, Katandra Kats offers first-class coaching in a family-orientated club.

The Kats have a proud history, with GWS Giants player Lachie Ash and Carlton FC Coach David Teague all starting at Katandra.

And with Katandra’s brand new Rec Facility just a short drive out of Shepparton, there’s plenty of reasons to make the Kats your new home club!

Sign up now with no registration fees, and get a player start-up pack including a pair of shorts, socks and a $20 sports voucher!

Plus, the nominated parent/guardian will receive a free social membership. How good is that?!?!

Message the Katandra Kats Football Netball Club Facebook page to get more info and sign up today. 

In Association With Katandra Kats FNC

12 March 2020

Article by:

In Association With Katandra Kats FNC

katandra
Local Sports
Listen Live!
katandra
Local Sports
katandra
Local Sports
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs