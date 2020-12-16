Kick-Start Those New Year Resolutions With These Healthy Trends Coming In 2021

Can we just be the first to say, thank god this year is finally coming to an end!

And if there's anything 2020 has taught us, it is to take care of our mind, body and finances, especially to safe proof them in case of any unforeseen circumstances!

*cough cough* Thanks COVID19 for furthering our trust issues.

Anyway, in order to prep our bodies, minds and well, lives as best we can for next year, we've gone and found all the best wellness trends we can see making their mark on 2021.

Infrared Sauna Blankets

Love infrared saunas? Rather than paying $50 a pop, you now have the option to purchase the blanket and use it whenever you like from home. MiHIGH have done just that! The heat generated by infrared saunas stimulates your body at a cellular level which increases the production of white blood cells which help support your immune system!

Connected Fitness

Vitruvian is the innovative Aussie connected-fitness device that promises to dramatically improve the efficiency and accessibility of resistance training! Not to mention this one product will work your entire body with weight variations between 7kg and 180kg, so it is perfect for anyone who wants a home and office gym without taking up space!

Smart Stress Relief

We all know how detrimental stress can be to your body and mind! So, manage next year's mishaps with this smart stress relief ball! It connects to your phone and helps you also build hand strength.

Meditation without the woo-woo

This is one of Australia’s first dedicated LIVE-Stream Meditation Platforms, Soul Alive connects you to live classes with real instructors several times a week, and for those who can't make it, they can be saved for later too!

Gratitude

Write down what you are grateful for, store it and read it back at the start of each month. These little gratitude jars are the perfect way to capture the spirit of living, celebrating life events, memories and expressing words of love to family, friends or even colleagues! Life is short, words go unsaid and values are not lived.

Get out into nature

Now is a great time to get out and about and explore our own backyards! The Red Paddle Co 11’0” Compact Stand Up Paddleboard is full of practical features and innovations making it an ideal match for paddlers who regularly travel with their board or want to adventure further in the new year!