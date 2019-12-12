Kick Off Your New Year Right At The Warragul Cup Calcutta

On Friday 3rd January, get your mates together for a night of excitement and racing at the Warragul Cup Calcutta.

The event will feature Warragul Cup heats, and entertainment from comedian Marty Fields, RSN Race Caller James Van de Maat, and Jockey Chris Symons.

Admission is free, with Calcutta tickets just $10.

It's all happening from 6pm at the Warragul Greyhound Club. Book online now at trybooking.com.

The What: Warragul Greyhounds Family Day

The When: Friday 3rd January, starting 6pm

The Where: Warragul Greyhound Club, Logan Park, 19 Howitt St, Warragul

The Who: Kids will have the chance to meet characters from Frozen

Tickets: Free Admission. $60 Food & Beverage package available. Bookings essential!

