Kian Talks About A Strange Era For Musicians & His New Song 'Every Hour'

Musical genius Kian is one of the many artists across the world, forced to isolate and spend the time he would normally be performing, at his home in Victoria in complete lockdown.

Since his impressive release of 'Waiting' in 2018, hitting an unbelievable 50 million streams on Spotify, Kian has shot to international fame at the tender age of 17... yes, 17!

With the rest of us underachievers trying to pick up new skills from isolation, Kian thought he may as well jump on the bandwagon and teach himself some new self production skills to take with him once restrictions are finally lifted.

Kian spoke with the Hit Network's Keeisha & Tim about why it's such a strange time in music history for artists around the world, how he's been handling lockdown and tells us more about his new song 'Every Hour'.

We also hear about Kian's first virtual ACRA's and whether he was disappointed he wasn't able to experience the real deal this year.

Tune into the full chat below for more...

