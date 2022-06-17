Kevin Spacey Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied multiple sexual assault allegations made against him in his first court appearance in the UK.

The almost 20-year-old allegations made against Spacey include four counts of sexual assault by touching and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

One man has alleged that Spacey forced him to perform oral sex on him.

According to police, four of the alleged assaults are believed to have occurred in London between 2005 and 2013 with another of the assaults to have occurred in Gloucestershire.

The Oscar-winner was escorted into the Westminster Magistrates Court by security guards as Spacey was swarmed by media personnel.

Spacey’s defence lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the court that Spacey denies the allegations.

"Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," he said.

Gibbs told the court that Spacey hopes to put these allegations behind him.

"He needs to answer these charges if he is to proceed with his life," he said.

Spacey faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if found guilty on the more serious charge causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The actor has been released on unconditional bail with Mr Gibbs arguing that Spacey is required to travel overseas for work and to care for his dog.

