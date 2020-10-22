Kevin Rudd Just Posted His First TikTok & We're Mad It's Not Him Playing Handball

Ok, we're not going to lie, we aren't actually mad, just disappointed.

The former Prime Minister of Australia, Kevin Rudd has returned on a platform least likely, TikTok and unfortunately, there was no handballing involved, just some real awkward singing.

Oh, and his profile pic.

Kevin 07 aka Handball champ, has officially taken to TikTok to bless us all with this trainwreck of a politically themed collab with TikToker and muso, Gabbi Bolt where he pretty much just hums along to the key parts.

Please enjoy said TikTok below:

Look, it's a great first attempt from the big man himself but, is it too much to ask for something a little more mainstream, K Rudd? Maybe, the WAP dance next? Just saying...

We look forward to seeing if you take any of our suggestions on board! many thanks.

