Kevin McCloud From Grand Designs Is Coming To Australia For A Live Show!

The World According to Kevin McCloud

Architecture king and beloved television host Kevin McCloud is heading to Australia next year for a live show tour!

The legendary host of Grand Designs is bringing his The World According to Kevin McCloud live theatre show down under next February.

The show will see the BAFTA award winning broadcaster, TV host, writer, environmentalist, amateur balloonist and storyteller, tell his story in his own words, live on stage.

“A captivating evening of conversation, anecdotes, experiments, questions and answers … and Grand Designs,” the event description reads.

“It’s an evening that will entertain and make you think; including a Q&A session inviting audience members to ask Kevin questions and air their deep-seated concerns about architecture, DIY and cushions.

“Kevin will also dig into his own past in an entertaining survey of 1960s wallpaper, the Space Programme, McMansions, Community and the Planet.”

The World According to Kevin McCloud is heading to Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Hobart!

Check out the dates below:



Perth

February 13th

Perth Concert Hall

Adelaide

February 15th

Festival Theatre

Melbourne

February 16th

Arts Centre Melbourne - Hamer Hall

Brisbane

February 20th

QPAC Concert Hall

Sydney

February 21st

State Theatre

Canberra

Canberra Theatre Centre

February 23rd

Hobart

Wrest Point

February 25th

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale November 4th, while fans can sign up to a waitlist now, here!