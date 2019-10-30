Kevin McCloud From Grand Designs Is Coming To Australia For A Live Show!
Someone tell Dad!
The World According to Kevin McCloud
Architecture king and beloved television host Kevin McCloud is heading to Australia next year for a live show tour!
The legendary host of Grand Designs is bringing his The World According to Kevin McCloud live theatre show down under next February.
The show will see the BAFTA award winning broadcaster, TV host, writer, environmentalist, amateur balloonist and storyteller, tell his story in his own words, live on stage.
“A captivating evening of conversation, anecdotes, experiments, questions and answers … and Grand Designs,” the event description reads.
“It’s an evening that will entertain and make you think; including a Q&A session inviting audience members to ask Kevin questions and air their deep-seated concerns about architecture, DIY and cushions.
“Kevin will also dig into his own past in an entertaining survey of 1960s wallpaper, the Space Programme, McMansions, Community and the Planet.”
The World According to Kevin McCloud is heading to Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Hobart!
Check out the dates below:
Perth
February 13th
Perth Concert Hall
Adelaide
February 15th
Festival Theatre
Melbourne
February 16th
Arts Centre Melbourne - Hamer Hall
Brisbane
February 20th
QPAC Concert Hall
Sydney
February 21st
State Theatre
Canberra
Canberra Theatre Centre
February 23rd
Hobart
Wrest Point
February 25th
Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale November 4th, while fans can sign up to a waitlist now, here!