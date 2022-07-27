Kevin Hart, Regina Hall & Mark Wahlberg Star In New Comedy Film 'ME TIME' Coming To Netflix

- Entertainment NewsKevin Hart, Regina Hall & Mark Wahlberg Star In New Comedy Film 'ME TIME' Coming To Netflix
Check out the trailer here!
We have a comedy film starring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg on the way! Coming to Netflix in August is ME TIME!
When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.
Here's the trailer:
ME TIME will be dropping on Netflix Friday, August 26. Mark your calendars!
