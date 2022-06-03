Kesha Unveils The First Trailer For Her Celebrity Ghost-Hunting Series

We were confused when it was announced last year, but after seeing the trailer, we couldn’t be more excited for Conjuring Kesha!

The series follows the Grammy Award-winning singer as she delves into the world of the paranormal, joining other celebrities as they try to explain the seemingly unexplainable.

With a different celebrity in each episode, and six episodes in the first season, we’ll see the original Tik Tok star teaming up with Betty Who, Big Freedia, GaTa, Jojo Fletcher, Karen Elson and Whitney Cummings over the course of the series’ debut.

Posting to her Facebook page, the Supernatural vocalist shared the trailer with a long (and bizarre) caption.

Don't get us wrong: We're excited, but we're also concerned to see what other curveballs 2022 throws at us next!

