Kesha Lands Ghost Hunting Show After 'Intimate' Experience With A 'Sexual Spirit'

Nine years after claiming to have had an ‘intimate’ experience with a spirit, Kesha is set to get her own ghost hunting show!

Conjuring Kesha, which is being produced for Discovery+, will see the Tik Tok star (the ORIGINAL kind) explore different locations from her ‘creepy bucket list’ over a season comprised of six episodes.

The singer isn’t exactly unknown to fans of spooky content, having hosted her own podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, which took deep-dives into the world of the supernatural.

Speaking of ‘supernatural’, the star’s hit song of the same name was apparently inspired by a saucy encounter with a ‘sexual spirit’.

In a 2012 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Kesha explained the ordeal.

“That song was about having sex with a ghost. I lived in this flop house at Rural Canyon and there was this weird energy that lived there, and it used to keep me at night and wake me up. And it progressed into this dark, sexual spirit,” she told the American Idol host.

The whole situation seems kind of cooked but you know what? We're here for it!

