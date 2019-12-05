Kesha Confirmed For 2020 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

In some epic news this morning, the one and only KESHA has confirmed that she is set to come to Australia for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2020!

Kesha will join Dua Lipa and perform at the Mardi Gras after party, leaving us this little message!

This is going to be incredible!

You can grab your tickets to the Mardi Gras Official After Party here.

