Kerbside Collection Is Returning In Townsville, But Not In The Same Way

Ever since kerbside collection was introduced, it had split opinions across town.

Is it a good idea? Is it just messy? Bring back dumper vouchers! Surely there's an easier way?

We've heard them all!

The good news is that if you're a fan of the system it will make a return in an even more efficient manner.

It's time to get your spring clean out on...but in winter!

Townsville City Council will adopt a new on-call booking system which will replace the suburb-by-suburb approach of the past and is expected to reduce cluttered footpaths, minimise illegal dumping and relieve pressure on Council waste facilities.

Mayor Jenny Hill said the COVID-19 global pandemic had forced Council to re-think its approach to kerbside collection.

“In the past people have complained about kerbside waste sitting on footpaths for weeks but this new system will give residents set collection dates for their area,” Cr Hill said.

“The booking system will also cut truck movements across Townsville.

“More and more cities across the country are adopting booking systems and it has proved popular with residents.

“Our customer service centre will take phone bookings initially, but Council will shift to a user-friendly online system in the near future.”

Council will engage in a comprehensive communication campaign to inform the community of how kerbside collection will operate and when it will start.

Over 24,400 households participated and over 2,800 tonnes of waste was collected during the 2019 Kerbside Collection service.

