Kendall Jenner Trying To Cut A Cucumber Is The Most Painful Thing You'll Watch Today

God help this woman!

Article heading image for Kendall Jenner Trying To Cut A Cucumber Is The Most Painful Thing You'll Watch Today

Kendall Jenner has made our jaws drop to the floor today. And not because of her great outfits, but because of the way she cut a cucumber.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Disney+, Kendall struggled to cut up a cucumber. No, we're not joking.

Instead of holding the cucumber down in one hand and cutting with her dominant hand, she weaved her left arm through the middle to hold the cucumber from the other end and cut with her right hand.

It was absolute chaos.

See the moment for yourself here: 

Post

Kendall Jenner insanely rich and out of touch with the common person? Never! 

Twitter erupted with commentary, and Kendall even managed to respond to the backlash. 

Post

Now, let's look at some funny tweets about it:

Post
Post
Post
Post

I love the internet. 

"This Is Why I'm Here" Big Brother's Mel Reveals Deep Chat With Farmer Dave

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

13 May 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Kendall Jenner
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Kendall Jenner
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Kendall Jenner
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs