Kendall Jenner Trying To Cut A Cucumber Is The Most Painful Thing You'll Watch Today

Kendall Jenner has made our jaws drop to the floor today. And not because of her great outfits, but because of the way she cut a cucumber.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Disney+, Kendall struggled to cut up a cucumber. No, we're not joking.

Instead of holding the cucumber down in one hand and cutting with her dominant hand, she weaved her left arm through the middle to hold the cucumber from the other end and cut with her right hand.

It was absolute chaos.

See the moment for yourself here:

Kendall Jenner insanely rich and out of touch with the common person? Never!

Twitter erupted with commentary, and Kendall even managed to respond to the backlash.

Now, let's look at some funny tweets about it:

I love the internet.

