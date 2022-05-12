Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With Her First Child!
"I am ecstatic!"
Kelly Osbourne has announced her first pregnancy!
The reality star posted on her Instagram, revealing the news to her 2.4 million followers.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜"
The 37-year-old didn't mention who the father is, but all signs are pointing to Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who posted a photo of an ultrasound to his Instagram just hours after Kelly's post.
We're so happy for the couple!
