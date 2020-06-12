Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

After almost 7 years of marriage

Article heading image for Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

American sweetheart, Kelly Clarkson, has filed for divorce from her music manager husband, Brandon Blackstock after almost 7 years of marriage. 

It's said that Kelly filed for the divorce in an LA court last week citing "irreconcilable differences" - the reasoning behind the split hasn't yet been revealed. 

The split now makes some sense after they put their LA home on the market for a casual $10 million! 

The pair have two children together, River (5) and Remington (4). The family were all self-isolating in Montana together until recently.

We'll keep you updated on the goss!

Amber Lowther

4 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

