Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

American sweetheart, Kelly Clarkson, has filed for divorce from her music manager husband, Brandon Blackstock after almost 7 years of marriage.

It's said that Kelly filed for the divorce in an LA court last week citing "irreconcilable differences" - the reasoning behind the split hasn't yet been revealed.

The split now makes some sense after they put their LA home on the market for a casual $10 million!

The pair have two children together, River (5) and Remington (4). The family were all self-isolating in Montana together until recently.

We'll keep you updated on the goss!

Want more celeb goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.