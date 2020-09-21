Keith Urban Reveals What Happened The First Time He Heard P!nk Sing His Song

We're obsessed with the new track from our favourites, Keith Urban and P!nk, 'One Too Many' but how did it all come together?

Check out below as Keith talks us through his new album 'The Speed Of Now Pt 1' and how he felt the first time he heard P!nk sing her part on the song...

You can get your hands on Keith's album here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!