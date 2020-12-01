Keith Urban Reveals How He And Nicole Are Spending Christmas In Aus

Keith Urban made the huge announcement this morning that he would be jetting around the globe on his world tour next year, kicking it off in Australia.

When we caught up with him he revealed what he and wife Nicole Kidman would be doing for Christmas this year PLUS a story about how he spent his 21st birthday in Tasmania!

Keith's 'The Speed Of Now World Tour' will kick off in Newcastle in December 2021 and you can get tickets on Tuesday 8th December. Check out full details here.

