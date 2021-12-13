Keith Urban Just Gave These Aussie Students An Early Xmas Present!

What a legend Keith Urban is. Keith heard about a school in Australia that had started learning his songs and then performed them outside the windows of their local aged care home.

Well, an act like that deserves some love!

The students extended an invitation to Keith to come and see their concert while he was on tour around Australia. With Keith’s tour being postponed by 12 months due to restrictions, he surprised the students by Zooming in this morning to have a chat and offer some encouragement.

He also gave the school some guitars PLUS gave each student their own guitar to take home!

Check it out below...

We can't wait to see what Keith gets US for Christmas!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!