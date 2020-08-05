- Entertainment NewsKeira Maguire Shares Details Of Her Relationship With Matt Zukowski And Turns Out They've Been Dating For A While!
Keira Maguire Shares Details Of Her Relationship With Matt Zukowski And Turns Out They've Been Dating For A While!
And slams ex Jarrod!
Keira Maguire, a prominent contestant in the Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise franchise, joined the Hit Network earlier this morning to talk about her relationship with Love Island contestant Matt Zukowski.
Both Matt and Keira announced their relationship to the public via Instagram last night, but turns out they've been dating for a while! Keira Maguire shared details this morning...