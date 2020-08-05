Keira Maguire Shares Details Of Her Relationship With Matt Zukowski And Turns Out They've Been Dating For A While!

And slams ex Jarrod!

Keira Maguire, a prominent contestant in the Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise franchise, joined the Hit Network earlier this morning to talk about her relationship with Love Island contestant Matt Zukowski.

Both Matt and Keira announced their relationship to the public via Instagram last night, but turns out they've been dating for a while! Keira Maguire shared details this morning...

She then went on to SLAM ex Jarrod Woodgate and defended her portrayal in Bachelor In Paradise! 

5 August 2020

