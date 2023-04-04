EASTER! For some, it’s about faith and family. Others, stupid amounts of hot cross buns and chocolate.

For many locals, it’s about making the most of the loooooong weekend, hitting the water and getting your camping on.

The big thing to remember, apart from 'did we pack the toilet paper” – keep water safety front of mind this Easter.

Unfortunately, Royal Life Saving research shows Easter and school holidays is a peak time for drowning, with the combination of unfamiliar locations, debris in rivers, lakes, creeks and dams, and people dropping their guard and forgetting water safety all contributing to drowning deaths.

It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling or staying close to home this Easter, these are our top five tips to enjoy the water safely:

• Always supervise children around water

• Avoid alcohol around water

• Wear a lifejacket when boating and fishing

• Avoid going alone

• Know the conditions

Last year, the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report reported 339 people drowned in Australia.

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia Chief Executive Officer, Justin Scarr is urging everyone to enjoy themselves this Easter, but to be prepared and brush up on safety precautions.

“Our research shows more than half of all adults will drink alcohol around the water and we know alcohol is one of the biggest risk factors for drowning among adults,” Mr Scarr said.

Whether or not the area you’re visiting has been directly affected by floods in the past two years, we know river systems are still experiencing higher water levels, debris and sandbanks have moved. Currents can be unpredictable and not visible when you’re looking at the surface of the water. Royal Life Saving Society – Australia Chief Executive Officer, Justin Scarr

“So please, avoid alcohol, avoid going alone and wear a lifejacket when swimming, fishing or boating so you make it home safely. The lifejacket won’t help if it’s stashed away on the boat, or sitting beside your fishing gear.

“The best thing parents and carers can do to protect children is to make sure they are always within arm’s reach when you are in the water.”

So don’t count on a miracle resurrection; keep water safety front of mind wherever you are enjoying the Easter break.

Get all the info you need here.