Keep It Cleaner Are Hosting FREE Live Online Workouts So You Can Sweat From Home

Worried about not being able to go to the gym during everything happening at the moment? Well, fitness influencers Steph Claire Smith & Laura Henshaw are hosting FREE online workouts via their Keep it Cleaner accounts on Wednesday & Friday mornings!

You usually have to pay to be part of the KIC community, so these sessions being open to anyone is a #blessing!

KIC released a statement on how they're willing to help keep the community active during this time:

At KIC our mission has always been to provide easily accessible ways for our community to lead an active lifestyle. With recent events taking place around the world at the moment, we understand getting to the gym can be more difficult than usual. We want to ensure we are offering ways in which we can continue to stay connected, but also encourage overall wellbeing during this challenging time. We will be offering free live online workouts hosted by Steph Claire Smith & Laura Henshaw to help you remain calm and active with an inspiring community.

With no equipment required, these sweat sessions will promise to get your heart racing, all from the comfort of your own living room.

In these unique times, let's come together and be there for one another.

Workouts will be for 20 minutes and both Steph & Laura will be running them themselves.

So, where can you find the live sessions? Just head to the Keep it Cleaner Facebook page OR Instagram live via @keepitcleaner.

They'll be held Wednesday & Friday mornings at 7am ADST.

So, whack on your gym gear & get ready to sweat in your lounge room!

Missed the show? Catch up with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben here: