Keanu Reeves Proves He's The Nicest Guy Ever With Sweet Interaction With Young Fan

As if we couldn't love Keanu Reeves MORE! He has reminded us once again why he is pure magic and all things lovely by a sweet interaction he had with a young fan.

TV Producer Andrew Kimmel took to Twitter to document the moment writing, "Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…" - BLESS!

Here was their interaction:

It continued:

And continued...

To this end

We DEFINITELY need more Keanu's. What a LEGEND!

