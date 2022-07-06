- Entertainment NewsKeanu Reeves Proves He's The Nicest Guy Ever With Sweet Interaction With Young Fan
Keanu Reeves Proves He's The Nicest Guy Ever With Sweet Interaction With Young Fan
Protect this man at all costs!
As if we couldn't love Keanu Reeves MORE! He has reminded us once again why he is pure magic and all things lovely by a sweet interaction he had with a young fan.
TV Producer Andrew Kimmel took to Twitter to document the moment writing, "Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…" - BLESS!
Here was their interaction:
It continued:
And continued...
To this end
We DEFINITELY need more Keanu's. What a LEGEND!
