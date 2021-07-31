Kaylee McKeown Takes Home The 200m Backstroke Gold

Aussie swimmer Kaylee McKeown has taken out the gold medal in the 200m backstroke double, with fellow Aussie Emily Seebohm taking out the bronze.

Aussie continues to clean up on the medal front with two Aussies scoring medals in the 200m double backstroke and Ariarne Titmus also scoring a silver.

Finishing just behind American swimmer Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus completed her impressive Olympic run with a silver in the 800m freestyle, taking her total medal haul to 4.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

In true Aussie spirit Kaylee McKeown invited her fellow Aussie and bronze medalist Seebohm onto the podium during the Australian anthem to lap up the moment with her.

McKeown expressed how proud she was to stand along side Seebohm after their epic wins.

"I had a bit of a tear in my eye to be honest," she said.

"Em has been around for so long and I speak so highly of her and for a reason. It made sense for her to be up there with me."

Note: These Advertisers are not related to the 2021 Tokyo Games and are the sponsors of this website/show only.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.