Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Reveal They're Having A GIRL!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom have revealed they're having a GIRL! WOOHOOOOOO!!!

Back in early March, Katy dropped a music video for her new song, Never Worn White, revealing she was pregnant. She announced her news to her fans in on Instagram Live and later confirmed it on Twitter.

Here's her latest Instagram post revealing the couple are expecting a girl:

Katy Perry recently made a visit to Australia, showing off her baby bump to perform at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup & she also was part of a concert in Bright, Victoria for the volunteers and those affected by the bushfires.

Katy & Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day last year and are still set to walk down the aisle. Hopefully this time it will be with their baby in tow!

If one things for sure, this baby is going to be gorgeous!

