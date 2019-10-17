Katy Perry Goes On A Tropical Adventure In New Music Video

Earlier this week, Katy Perry revealed she would be dropping a brand new track and by the looks of the cover art, it was set to be an adventure and a tropical one at that!

Katy's new hit 'Harleys In Hawaii' screeched into our lives this morning and it's a bop!

In the video we see Katy and a tatted up, bearded gentleman enjoying some sun, hopping on their hogs and Cheeto or two!

Grab your copy of 'Harleys In Hawaii' here.

