Katy Perry Channels Kim Kardashian In Her New Music Video

Katy Perry has made a triumphant return to her pop throne with a new collaboration with Alesso called 'When I'm Gone'.

Not only is this song an absolute TUNE, but Katy is also giving us her best Kim K impersonation complete with wet-look hair and matching soaked-to-the-skin dress.

Katy starts the video by stating that she should just 'give them what they want' and if she means US, then she certainly has!

You can get your hands on the song here.

