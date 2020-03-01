Katy Perry Announces Concert To Give Back To Victims Of Aussie Bushfires

Katy Perry has announced she's set to put on a free concert to give something back to the incredible emergency services and to the victims of the horrific Australian Bushfires.

Katy revealed in her post that as a resident of Southern California, she knew first hand the devastation fires can have on a community and wants to do her part in giving back.

The concert will be held at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, VIC on March 11. Tickets for the families and emergency services are free and people can also register to obtain tickets themselves here.

