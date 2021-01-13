Kath & Kim Star Jane Turner's House Is For Sale & Blimey It's Bloody Noice

It doesn't matter whether you're in the market for a new home or not, we've discovered that this Aussie icon has listed their pad for sale and of course, we want to have a sticky beak!

Kath and Kim's Jane Turner aka Kath Day‑Knight is officially looking to sell her very noice Melbourne mansion in Elwood, and if we don't say so but this place is the bee's knees.

But mind you, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

The house was built in 1884 but has since had plenty of renos to add a modern touch while maintaining its very chic, unusual style, the property is currently listed for a whopping $7.3-$8 million.

The five bedder house comes with all the bells and whistles, with a 1079sq m block featuring a pool, multiple decks, landscaped gardens, fireplaces, wine cellar (for all the chardy's, of course) and what we think we can spy is an exercoise room, with no Kimmy in it.

You can check out the very noice pad below:

Let us know your thoughts on the styloish home in the comments! Until then, we wonder what horn bag, hunk of spunk or mole might snap up this shindig.

