IT'S OFFICIAL: 'Kath & Kim' Is Coming Back!

JUST IN: After months of speculation, Seven have confirmed the foxy morons from Fountain Lakes will be returning by the end of 2022!

That’s right; Kath & Kim are coming back – crack open the cardonnay!

Kath & Kim’s Effluent Life will serve as the series' 20th anniversary ‘eggstravagansa’ and will see the return of Kath Day-Knight (Jane Turner), Kim Craig (Gina Riley), Kel Knight (Glenn Robbins), Brett Craig (Peter Rowsthorn), Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski) and the very rude Prue and Trude.

Watch the trailer:

While we had originally heard rumblings about the revival back in May, we got a bit nervous (to say the least) when the iconic Day-Knight homestead got demolished soon after.

We couldn't be more relieved to hear the rumours were true!

An official airdate has yet to be announced, but we know the two-part event will be coming to Channel 7 and 7Plus by the end of the year - being October, we won't have long to wait!

Find out what made Real Housewife Kyle Richards question her mothering skills:

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: