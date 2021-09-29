Kate Middleton Flaunts Most Fab Look So Far

Kate Middleton has traded her time out of the limelight for some serious time in the sun, debuting her most extravagant look to-date at the No Time to Die premiere.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William made a now-rare appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, hitting the red-carpet for the first screening of Daniel Craig’s (alleged) final Bond film.

Decked in a floor-length Jenny Packham dress, Middleton threw subtlety out the window, flaunting a look that us normies can replicate for the small price of $7,000.

The film's production crew joined the royals on the red carpet, alongside Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who wrote the film’s title track.

