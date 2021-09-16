Kate Middleton Emerges After Two Months Of Being MIA

After being seemingly MIA for over two months (66 days, to be precise) Kate Middleton has finally emerged from her royal seclusion.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited an RAF air-base in Oxford on Wednesday, meeting with the air force members responsible for evacuating thousands of British citizens from Afghanistan.

Followers of the royal family speculated Kate’s absence may have been hinting at baby number four but, for now, it seems three-year-old Prince Louis is the last-in-line.

Here we were, thinking Prince William's *worst* gift might have been the final straw:

