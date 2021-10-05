Kasey Chambers Opens Central Coast Recording Studio

Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers has announced she will produce and record an EP for one emerging homegrown artist.

Celebrating the launch of her new central coast recording studio, The Rabbit Hole, Chambers is looking to give back to the industry during a tough period.

One lucky artist aged 16 or over the chance to have their next EP produced and recorded by herself and bandmate Brandon Dodd.

Chambers launched the competition on her social media accounts, aiming to give back to the wider community hit hard by event cancellation and live music shortage.

“We have spent the last six months building the new Rabbit Hole Recording Studio & creative music space for recording & creative music workshops on the Central Coast-NSW set on 2.5 acres of private bush land,” Chambers said.

“Looking forward to getting to know some of you new artists a little bit through your music & sharing the love.”

