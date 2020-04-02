Karl Stefanovic Talks Jasmine's Birthing Suite Rules

"Dicky's not coming anywhere near!"

Article heading image for Karl Stefanovic Talks Jasmine's Birthing Suite Rules

Karl Stefanovic joined the Hit Network this morning where he spoke about the rules surrounding Jasmine’s birth, which family members will be missing out and why Richard Wilkins won’t be going near his wife!

He also revealed despite reporting on the toilet paper shortage and how ridiculous it was... he now only has three rolls and is considering installing a bidet!

FULL CHAT HERE:

