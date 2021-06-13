Kanye West Unfollows The Kardashian Family After KUWTK Finale

The final nail in the coffin: Kanye West has unfollowed the Kardashians on Twitter after the KUWTK finale aired.

In the finale episode, Kim opened up about their marriage to mum, Kris, and revealed she has been feeling lonely. Kanye lives in Wyoming and Kim and their four children live in Los Angeles.

"I’ve never ever thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I’m on this ride with him and I was ok with that.

“But after turning 40 this year I realised, 'no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state'.

“I thought that was when we were getting along best, but then that is sad to me. And that’s not what I want," Kim said.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19 2021 citing irreconcilable differences. Kim is seeking joint custody of their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Kanye seems to have moved on with model, Irina Shayk, after they were pictured on a holiday in France together.

Want more reality goss? Catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under The Podcast here:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.