Kanye West To Buy Social Media Platform After Being Banned From Twitter (Again...)

After being banned from Twitter (again) following another tirade (which we won’t divulge due to its incredibly problematic nature), Ye is gearing up to purchase his own social media platform.

The platform in question, Parler, is an American right-wing social media network which is just as controversial as the person buying it.

If you’re not across it, Parler is the go-to app for conservative personalities (most notably, former president Donald Trump) and has been criticised for its use in the planning of the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol coup.

The company has built its business on the First Amendment, promising to create ‘an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome’, which sounds right up Ye’s alley.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said, after vowing to purchase the platform.

We’re just saying, ‘freedom of speech’ shouldn’t mean ‘freedom of repercussion’…!

In a surprise twist, Elon Musk (of all people) has revealed he spoke to Kanye about his disturbing tirade, saying he ‘expressed [his] concerns about [Ye’s] recent tweet, which [he] thinks [Ye] took to heart.’

