Kanye West Has Dropped Out Of The Presidential Running Race

He shocked the world (or some of us at least) by announcing he would be running for President of the United States... this year... after toying with the idea previously, but now it seems as though it's all over for Kanye West.

A member of West’s campaign team, Steve Kramer, has reportedly told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer publication that the rapper will no longer contest the election.

Kramer didn't specify Ye's reasons for allegedly withdrawing, but said; “he’s out,” and that he would "let (Intelligencer) know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled.”

For the best perhaps?

There's been no official word from Kanye just yet... today he Tweeted about how much he likes this chair...

