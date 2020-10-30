Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Late Dad For Her 40th

Kanye West has gone above and beyond for his wife, Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday, gifting her a hologram message from her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime" ✨

Robert died in 2003 at the age of 59 from oesophageal cancer, two months after being diagnosed.

He gained recognition after defending close friend, O.J. Simpson, in his 1995 murder trial. The two ultimately stopped being friends.

Robert is survived by his children, Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloe and Rob, who he had with this ex-wife, Kris.

