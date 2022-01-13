Kanye West, Billie Eilish And Harry Styles Headline Coachella 2022

In an epic announcement today, Coachella has unveiled one of the biggest lineups ever, stirring up fanbases across the world.

Headliners include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Ye (or Kanye as we fondly know him as).

Aussie legends Flume and Dom Dolla will also be a part of the lineup as well as Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Swedish House Mafia are set to return for 2022.

The festival will be held in April and you can get ticketing info here.

